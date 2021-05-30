Marvel's Secret Invasion: Who Is Christopher McDonald Playing?

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a number of high-profile projects planned for the next few years, both on the big screen and in television series on Disney+. Among them is Secret Invasion, an event miniseries that is set to adapt the comic storyline of the same name. In addition to the return of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), the series has been recruiting an ensemble cast of new faces, the latest of whom is Hacks and Happy Gilmore star Christopher McDonald. While the exact character McDonald is playing is currently unknown, reports indicated that his character could potentially appear in additional MCU movies and Disney+ shows. So, with that in mind — who could he be playing?

Dorrek VII

Outside of Talos, there are a number of high-profile Skrulls who have yet to be introduced into the MCU — and Dorrek VII is chief among them. The emperor of the Skrull empire in the later half of the 20th century, Dorrek VII is regarded as a key player in what leads to Secret Invasion in the comics. Dorrek VII's orders led to the creation of the Super-Skrulls (as well as cloning the Earth heroes the Skrulls wanted to impersonate), but was killed by his wife during a conflict with Xandar before the Secret Invasion was able to actually occur.

If the Secret Invasion series wanted to, it could easily truncate the Skrull history in the comics to have Dorrek VII live until the invasion takes place, and be a more serious player in the event as a result. Dorrek VII is also a key villain in the origin story of Teddy Altman/Hulkling, which could lead to later cameo appearances from him if a long-rumored Young Avengers project actually comes to fruition.

Norman Osborn

Yes, Norman Osborn is a character that fans have been eagerly waiting to see in the MCU, particularly in the Spider-Man franchise of films. But if there ever was an unexpected — but fitting — place for Norman to debut elsewhere, it might be Secret Invasion. Norman plays a significant role in the comic storyline, culminating in him shooting and killing Queen Veranke, the Skrull leader who orchestrated the invasion. The whole ordeal then saw Norman become the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. offshoot H.A.M.M.E.R., turn the Thunderbolts into his secret team of Dark Avengers, and form the anti-Illuminati group of villains known as The Cabal.

With years worth of rumors that a Dark Avengers project could be in the works, as well as plenty of speculation surrounding Norman's arrival, it almost seems like a missed opportunity not to bring him into the fold of Secret Invasion. And having McDonald — a recognizable actor who can also be commanding in the right context — bring Norman to life would be pretty inspired.

The President

This one might not be as enticing of an idea as Norman, but it still feels like it could be a possibility. The idea of Skrulls infiltrating powerful parts of government and society is at the heart of Secret Invasion, and that point would be carried home by having whoever is the President in the MCU receive the same fate. And given how much the US government can be involved in the individual plots of the MCU — especially if the Thunderbolts do end up being formed — it would be easy to picture McDonald popping up in other franchise installments. Plus, McDonald did play the President already twice over in the Spy Kids universe, most recently in last year's We Can Be Heroes.

