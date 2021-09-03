Shang-Chi Promo Art Reveals New Look at Bizarre Villain Razor Fist

✖

New promotional artwork for Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings offers fans a new glimpse at the villain called Razor Fist. Played in live-action by Florian Munteanu, Doug Moench and Paul Gulacy created Razor Fist during their 1970s run on Shang-Chi comic book series Master of Kung Fu. The deadly assassin got his moniker because he has steel blades for hands. In the film, someone hires him to kill Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), the potential heir to the throne of the Mandarin, a.k.a. Wenwu (Tony Leung). The first Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer included footage of Shang-Chi and Razor Fist battling it out.

The new Razor Fist promotional artwork is likely for merchandisers making clothing based on the film. You can see it below (via The Direct).

(Photo: Marvel)

According to Marvel Studios' Jonathan Schwartz, the action in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings -- including Shang-Chi's fights with Razor Fist -- is the best yet for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "I think this is the best action [Marvel has] ever done," he previously told Entertainment Weekly. "Every punch is meaningful, every fighting style is meaningful, and the story is told visually in such a great way."

He also said, "The core of Shang-Chi's arc in the comics is really a family drama. That was something that Destin keyed into really early on in our conversations, the idea of taking this broken family and this really dark, even abusive family background and seeing what that does to a child over time."

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film's cast features Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, with Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film.

Are you excited about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? Let us know in the comments. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opens in theaters on September 3rd. It will remain exclusively in theaters for 45 days before receiving a digital home or streaming service release.