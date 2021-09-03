Shang-Chi Trailer Debuts First Look of Razor Fist

✖

More often than not, Marvel Studios swings for the fences when it comes to character introductions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That's most certainly the case with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as the House of Ideas is using the film to debut one of its most obscure villains yet. Monday morning, the first teaser for Shang-Chi made its way online and gave fans their first look at Razor Fist, a long-time villain of the Master of Kung Fu.

Razor Fist — played by Creed II star Florian Munteanu — appears a few times in the trailer. First, he shows up in what appears to be a walk-out to the fighting ring we see on fill display in the teaser. Next, he can be seen behind Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Wenwu (Tony Leung) as they get off a helicopter that belongs to the Ten Rings.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Fans finally see how Razor Fist earned his name towards the end of the trailer as he and Shang-Chi find themselves in a fight aboard a speeding bus driven by Katy (Awkwafina). It's here the character goes to punch Shang-Chi and we see he doesn't have a hand. Rather, a sword has been installed in its place.

Throughout the Marvel mythos, three separate characters have donned the Razor Fist mantle — a moniker that first debuted in Master of Kung Fu #29 in 1975. Doug Moench and Paul Gulacy created the supervillain.

"I think this is the best action [Marvel has] ever done," Marvel Studios producer Jonathan Schwartz previously told Entertainment Weekly. "Every punch is meaningful, every fighting style is meaningful, and the story is told visually in such a great way."

"The core of Shang-Chi's arc in the comics is really a family drama," the filmmaker added. "That was something that Destin keyed into really early on in our conversations, the idea of taking this broken family and this really dark, even abusive family background and seeing what that does to a child over time."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently set for release on September 3rd.

What other characters do you think will end up popping up in Shang-Chi? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!