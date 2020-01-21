Michelle Yeoh In Talks For Marvel’s Shang-Chi

Michelle Yeoh looks to be circling a new role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe next February, in Shang Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings. Following reports over the weekend, ComicBook.com has also learned that Yeoh is indeed in talks to join the film and this role looks to be separate from her Guardians of the Galaxy character. The actress previously portrayed Aleta Ogord during a brief cameo in Gaurdians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 which will be unlikely to carry over to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. Other actors who have played different Marvel characters include Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage, Captain America: Civil War), Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel, Eternals), and Mahershala Ali (Luke Cage, Blade).

Yeoh’s accomplished career boasts titles such as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Tomorrow Never Dies, and Crazy Rich Asians. She recently played a role in CBS All Access series Star Trek: Discovery and is expected to shoot a spinoff pilot centered around her Captain Phillippa Georgiou over the summer titled Star Trek: Section 31.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is slated to begin production in Australia this year, directed by Destin Daniel Crettin, and starring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Ton Chiu-Wai Leung. Crettin is best known for his work on Short Term 12, The Glass Castle, and Just Mercy. Liu has appeared in Kim’s Convenience, the Taken TV series, and Blood and Water. Awkwafina was recently a fan-favorite in Jumanji: The Next Level and won a Golden Globe award for her performance as Billi in The Farewell. She also appeared in Ocean’s Eight and Crazy Rich Asians.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to hit theaters on February 12, 2021.