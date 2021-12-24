Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Reveals If He Wants to See a Romance With Katy in Sequel

There wasn’t any kind of romance for the two characters at the center of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and it looks like things will stay that way heading into the film’s sequel. Shaun (Simu Liu) and Katy (Awkwafina) are best friends throughout Shang-Chi, and they clearly have a strong bond with one another. Some fans have seen the chemistry between them and thought there may some romance for the characters in Shang-Chi 2, which is already in the works. However, if it’s up to Simu Liu, their relationship will remain a platonic one.

In a new video from Character Media, Liu and The Matrix Resurrections star Jessica Henwick interview one another about their films and experiences in Hollywood. Henwick asks Liu if there’s a potential for Shaun and Katy to get together in the upcoming sequel, but he prefers that their friendship remains central to the story.

“That’s a great question. Shaun and Katy work so well as best friends. I agree, personally, I agree, and I think it’s refreshing when you see a man and woman on screen that don’t necessarily have to fall in love. I’m not saying that they never will, but it’s certainly not hinted at I think in the movie. I think what they have is just truly wonderful. I mean, I think it represents a lot of the male/female friendships that I have in life. I think we’ll see where the story goes, but if you were to ask me now, do I think that Shaun and Katy should be romantically involved, I would say no.”

There may not be romance in the cards for Shaun and Katy, but they will be continuing their adventures together in Shang-Chi 2, with director Destin Daniel Cretton returning to helm the sequel. Earlier this month at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere, Liu spoke to ComicBook.com about his excitement for the next movie.

“I guess I wasn’t the most surprised, given everything that had happened. I was so relieved to hear that he [Cretton] has been confirmed to come back,” Liu said. “Again, that’s not a surprise but it’s just so good to feel the engine turning again like, ‘Great! We get to tell more stories again,’ while delving deeper into the characters and providing more of those badass fight sequences.”

