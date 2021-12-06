Shang-Chi Sequel Confirmed, New MCU Disney+ Series Also In Works

Destin Daniel Cretton has inked a new overall deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective, and part of that deal is developing not only a theatrical sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but also a Disney+ series, presumably spinning out of the events of that movie. The filmmaker, who directed Shang-Chi, one of the biggest movies of 2021, was already an up-and-coming director before joining the Marvel universe. Now, it seems he will spend a little time there over the next few years, while also developing programming for Hulu and Disney+.

In addition to his as-yet-unknown MCU Disney+ show, Cretton has another comic book adaptation set up at the streamer, although it’s not what you might expect. The filmmaker recently announced a series based on former Action Comics writer Gene Luen Yang’s acclaimed YA graphic novel American Born Chinese.

“Destin is a powerhouse storyteller with impeccable taste in material. As we continue to expand our roster, Destin’s unique voice will help usher in an exciting slate of content for our global audience,” said Tara Duncan, President, Freeform & Onyx Collective, in a statement (via Deadline).

“Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” said Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”

“Working on Shang-Chi with Kevin and the Marvel Studios team was one of the highlights of my life, and I couldn’t be more excited about Tara’s vision for Onyx Collective,” Cretton added. “I can’t wait to explore new stories and build new worlds with this community.”

In Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings, Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The movie stars Liu alongside Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Benedict Wong. Shang-Chi is in some theaters now, having broken box office records over Labor Day Weekend and become one of the highest grossing films of 2021, and also available on Disney+.