Shang-Chi 2 Star Simu Liu Speaks Out on Plans for Marvel Sequel

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduced fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a whole new corner of the film franchise, a world that will soon be explored through a sequel and a series on Disney+. Within the past week, news has surfaced that Destin Daniel Cretton has inked an overall deal with Disney. Under the new deal, Cretton will return to write and direct Shang-Chi 2 and a yet-to-be-revealed Marvel show on Disney+.

While Shang-Chi star Simu Liu couldn’t reveal much on the red carpet at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere, he did let ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis know that he feels excited to see the gears start to turn once again as a new Shang-Chi movie enters development.

Videos by ComicBook.com

"It's so good to feel the engine turning again." – @SimuLiu



Shang-Chi 2 can't come soon enough.#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/LKdBJIC5JY — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) December 14, 2021

“I guess I wasn’t the most surprised, given everything that had happened. I was so relieved to hear that he [Cretton] has been confirmed to come back,” Liu said. “Again, that’s not a surprise but it’s just so good to feel the engine turning again like, ‘Great! We get to tell more stories again,’ while delving deeper into the characters and providing more of those badass fight sequences.”

Marvel Studios boss Keivn Feige teased more Shang-Chi as recently as August when he revealed executives were watching the response to the film awfully close while determining potential future stories to tell.

“The early reactions to the characters and to [Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings] itself gives me great hope that that people will want to see more of these characters,” Feige told ComicBook in August. “We certainly have many ideas of where to take them and where to put them. What’s so fun, we know the movie’s working when it’s not just the title character that people ask about, but it is the co-stars or the supporting players that people ask about.”

“And in this movie in particular,” added Feige, “that’s heartening because we think they’re spectacular, and we think they have great potential in the future.”

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now available on Disney+, all major digital platforms, and wherever physical movies are sold. Shang-Chi 2 doesn’t have a release window yet.

What’d you think of Shang-Chi’s film debut? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!