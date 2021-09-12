Shang-Chi Star Meng’er Zhang Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos, Calls Michelle Yeoh a “Goofball”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finally hit theaters last week and it featured the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of many actors. In honor of the movie’s release, the cast and crew have been sharing a lot of fun behind-the-scenes content from the film’s production. One such person is Meng’er Zhang (Xialing), who not only made her MCU debut in Shang-Chi, but also her acting debut. Zhang recently posted a tribute to her stunt doubles, and now she’s back on Instagram to share more images and praise some of her co-stars.

“Things that you probably don’t know about these people and why I love them. PART 1. P1-Michelle’s wrap day; I thought she was serious before I met her because of the rolls she played. But actually she’s a complete goofball that lights up the room with her energy. P2-Florian and I trying to figure out whose muscles are bigger; well, obviously him. Once he told a joke, I laughed so hard that fell with my chair, and he grab me and my chair with one hand. He’s very afraid of cockroaches. P3-🙄when you look at someone who’s so much taller than you. P4-Master Yuen’s wrap day; Master Yuen’s always chill. I remember once we were in the makeup trailer, Florian was watching a football game and he screamed suddenly because of a goal. We were all frightened, only Master Yuen so calm, turned around with a smile on his face. He’s a real master. P5-Andy on a boat; Andy may look like a tough fighter, but his real weakness is seasickness,” Zhang wrote. You can check out her photos in the post below:

Zhang recently revealed during a chat with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis that she actually punched Simu Liu (Shang Chi) in the face when they were filming.

“I mean, I didn’t have any martial arts background before this, so they flew me four months to train. It was really intense, and you really hear Simu and I screaming in the stunt stage. And yeah, the first fight scene we did, I did punch him in the face, yeah,” Zhang admitted. “Because I was nervous and he encouraged me. He said, ‘It’s okay. You can never hurt me.’ So I went for it. And I didn’t mean to, but to be honest, I enjoyed it.”

Not only did Shang-Chi have a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office, but it also earned the highest audience score of any Marvel Cinematic Universe film on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie was met with positive reviews from critics, earning a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 272 reviews, and it also earned an impressive 98% audience score after 10,000+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5, calling it “one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best origin stories to date.” In addition to Zhang and Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Awkwafina as Katy, Tony Leung as Wenwu, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. The movie was released with a 45-day exclusive theatrical window.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing in theaters. The rest of Marvel’s 2021 line-up includes What If…, which releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye on Disney+ on November 24th, and Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.