She-Hulk Episode 2 May Have Just Set Up World War Hulk

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is zig-zagging into some compelling directions in the next few years, with beloved and incredibly specific storylines being brought to life onscreen. One of the latest to be brought to life is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action Disney+ series that is already starting to flesh out the Hulk mythos within the franchise. As Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) continued her one-of-a-kind origin story in the second episode, one of the installment's final scenes might have laid the groundwork for one of the most heavily-rumored Marvel storylines as of late — World War Hulk. Spoilers for Episode 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!

The second episode ended with Jen calling her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), to explain that she was going to be taking on the parole case of Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth). While Jen initially bent over backwards to justify the decision, Bruce quickly proved to be okay with it, revealing that he and Blonsky have buried the hatchet since then. Jen then asked if and when Bruce was going to be coming back to Los Angeles next, and he revealed that he's busy at the moment — before the camera panned out to reveal that he's on the Sakarran spaceship that was first introduced in Episode 1.

The spaceship has courted a ton of speculation since it was first shown in She-Hulk footage, especially because of the ramifications it could potentially have to larger Hulk lore. Many have theorized that, when Bruce spent several years stuck on Sakaar in between Avengers: Age of Ultron and Thor: Ragnarok (a point Bruce made sure to remind Jen and the audience in She-Hulk's first episode), he could have fathered his comic-accurate son, Skaar and not even known it. That could very well be what the Sakaaran ship is tied to, even as Bruce claimed it was just delivering a message to him.

Either way, it's clear that Bruce is going on some sort of cosmic journey during the events of She-Hulk, but that he will presumably have a role to play in the latter episodes of the series. That narrative could very well lay the bedrock for a World War Hulk spinoff, which has been heavily rumored to be in the works at Marvel since last October. While the specifics of that story wouldn't necessarily mirror their comic counterpart, the idea of there potentially being several Hulks in the Marvel universe — and some with ties to cosmic elements — would definitely be intriguing.

What did you think of the ending of the second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law? Do you hope the show leads to World War Hulk in the MCU?

