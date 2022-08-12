She-Hulk May Have Dropped an Easter Egg for Marvel's Rumored World War Hulk Project

We're one week away from the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the Marvel show's latest clip suggests the rumored World War Hulk project is still a possibility. Marvel Studios released a new She-Hulk clip featuring cousins Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) during a casual car ride. While the majority of their conversation centered around Captain America's love life, the video does reveal the accident that led to Bruce's blood transforming Jen into a Hulk. The cause of the accident has a connection to Thor: Ragnarok, which adapted the Planet Hulk comic event. So with a version of Planet Hulk out of the way, could She-Hulk be preparing viewers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of World War Hulk?

Bruce Banner/Hulk was missing from Earth between Avengers: Age of Ultron and Thor: Ragnarok. The latter film revealed how Hulk's Quinjet was teleported off Earth to the alien planet Sakaar, where he fought in the Grandmaster's gladiator pits. One of the Ragnarok action sequences featured Bruce piloting a gold spacecraft that is very similar to the one that appears in the new She-Hulk clip. This Easter egg has fueled speculation that the popular World War Hulk storyline from the comics is about to be played out in the MCU. After all, why would a spaceship appear out of nowhere and look for either Hulk or She-Hulk? The Grand Master could be looking for his prized fighter for either retribution for abandoning him, or to restart his deadly games.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

An October 2021 report claimed Marvel Studios was preparing a production start date in 2022 for World War Hulk. There haven't been any updates since that initial report, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige didn't reveal a World War Hulk project during the studio's big Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con. However, Phase 6 of the MCU timeline had a lot of open dates on it, so there is the possibility it could be revealed next month during Marvel's big D23 Expo extravaganza.

World War Hulk saw Bruce Banner's alter ego return to Earth determined to deliver revenge against his friends in the hero community who tried to exile him to the cosmos in Planet Hulk. One sticking point is Hulk is in good standing with Earth's Mightiest Heroes at the moment, appearing in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and a post-credits scene in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. So if a World War Hulk movie or TV series were to take place, Marvel Studios would more than likely just use the name and tweak it to their liking. This has happened in other instances like Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, with the last two borrowing inspiration from the Infinity Gauntlet comic event.

Do you believe the new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law clip is setting the stage for the MCU's World War Hulk? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! She-Hulk debuts August 18th on Disney+.