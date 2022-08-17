She-Hulk Head Writer Clarifies Comments About Spider-Man Cameo Plans

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is right on the horizon, and there's a lot of excitement around how the show will feed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the show is chock-full of bizarre and interesting characters from Marvel Comics lore, there have also been headlines about which characters couldn't quite appear in the show — including the fact that the writers room was not allowed to include Spider-Man-related characters. In a recent interview with TVLine, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao revealed the extent of how those characterscould have factored into the show, but that they knew "early on" they weren't available.

"We knew innately that Spider-Man was a no-go," Gao explained. "We thought maybe some of the other characters in Spider-Man might be fun to bring into our world, but we were told pretty early on that that was impossible, so we didn't really go too far down the road. We just had a couple of Spider-Man supernerds in our room who dare to dream!"

Gao had previously spoken about the characters that the show had wanted to throw into "legal trouble", but couldn't for one reason or another.

"There were a lot of characters from the comics– we wanted a lot of the comics for characters for fun situations where we could bring in like a character and think of like funny reasons why they would be in legal trouble," Gao revealed. "But there were a lot of characters that were from the comics that we couldn't use either because of a rights issue, or there were a few times where it was because Marvel… all they would say is that they had other plans. And that's all they would tell us. And then, we tried very, very hard to poke, and prod, and get a little bit more information. Of course, they wouldn't tell us. But I will say, the one MCU character that really bummed out a lot of the writers in our room that we couldn't use was Spider-Man and anyone involved around– like in the Spider-Man universe. Because we had so many Spider-Man fans in the room."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

