She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is officially less than a week away from debuting, and its unique place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe is continuing to make headlines. The series is set to be a legal comedy revolving around Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), as she lends her legal advice to a wide array of Marvel Comics characters. While some pretty specific deep cuts are set to make their live-action debuts in the series, a new interview with head writer Jessica Gao reveals some characters who weren't able to be included. As Gao told The Direct, the series' writing staff was "really bummed" that they couldn't use Spider-Man or any Spider-Man-adjacent characters, due to those rights staying at Sony.

"There were a lot of characters from the comics– we wanted a lot of the comics for characters for fun situations where we could bring in like a character and think of like funny reasons why they would be in legal trouble," Gao explained. "But there were a lot of characters that were from the comics that we couldn't use either because of a rights issue, or there were a few times where it was because Marvel… all they would say is that they had other plans. And that's all they would tell us. And then, we tried very, very hard to poke, and prod, and get a little bit more information. Of course, they wouldn't tell us."

"But I will say, the one MCU character that really bummed out a lot of the writers in our room that we couldn't use was Spider-Man and anyone involved around– like in the Spider-Man universe," Gao added. "Because we had so many Spider-Man fans in the room."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

