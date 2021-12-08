She-Hulk Rumored to Include Fourth Wall Breaking, Including Yelling at Kevin Feige

Late last month, fans got their first look at Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk, one of the latest live-action series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to make its debut on Disney+. Just based on the small snippet of footage fans got to see, it looks like the series will be taking a pretty irreverent approach, with Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters breaking the fourth wall, or talking directly to the audience. We already know that the series will be a half-hour legal comedy, and according to recent rumors, that will involve some pretty self-aware digs at the MCU itself. According to new comments from scoopers KC Walsh and Lizzie Hill, She-Hulk will feature a sequence where she breaks the fourth wall by talking directly to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Previous reports had said that there would be “many instances” of Jennifer breaking the fourth wall, and of also being aware that she is a character within the MCU. With that in mind, the idea of her poking fun at Feige himself definitely makes sense — and fits in line with how She-Hulk has been characterized in the comics. There is a long-standing precedent of She-Hulk breaking the fourth wall in other media, especially within John Byrne’s The Sensational She-Hulk, which often saw her acknowledging or poking fun at the tropes and buying patterns of Marvel Comics and their readers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She-Hulk stars Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a New York City lawyer whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. As a result, Jennifer develops her own iteration of Hulk powers, which affect both her life as a lawyer and her newfound life as a superhero. The cast will also include Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Tim Roth as The Abomination, and Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segura, and Renee Elise Goldsberry in currently unknown roles.

The series will be showrun by Jessica Gao, whose filmography includes Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty. Directors on the series will include Kat Coiro (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Anu Valia (Never Have I Ever, A.P. Bio).

What do you think of the She-Hulk series breaking the fourth wall? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2022. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.