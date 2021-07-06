She-Hulk Will Reportedly Break the Fourth Wall in Upcoming Disney+ Series

✖

Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is set to finally join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the near future, with the beloved female character expected to star in her own eponymous television series on Disney+. Filming on the She-Hulk series has been underway for a while now, and reports have gradually begun to indicate what fans can expect from the half-hour legal comedy. A new report from The Direct confirms one particular aspect of the series, with their article indicating that there will be "many instances" of Jennifer breaking the fourth wall, or talking directly to the audience. The report also claims that Jennifer will even be aware of and acknowledge that she is a character within the MCU.

While this might sound jarring to some fans (or draw comparisons to how Deadpool has been handled in live-action thus far), there is a long-standing precedent of She-Hulk breaking the fourth wall in other media. This was especially the case in John Byrne's The Sensational She-Hulk, which often saw her acknowledging or poking fun at the tropes of Marvel Comics. For some fans, it was probably safe to assume that there would be some form of fourth-wall-breaking in the series, but the fact that she might even recognize that she's within the MCU itself is definitely interesting.

She-Hulk stars Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a New York City lawyer whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. As a result, Jennifer develops her own iteration of Hulk powers, which affect both her life as a lawyer and her newfound life as a superhero. The cast will also include Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Tim Roth as The Abomination, and Ginger Gonzaga and Renee Elise Goldsberry in currently unknown roles.

The series will be showrun by Jessica Gao, whose filmography includes Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty. Directors on the series will include Kat Coiro (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Anu Valia (Never Have I Ever, A.P. Bio).

