She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany Reveals Surprising Musical Moments in Disney+ Series

Last month, we finally got our first look at Disney+’s She-Hulk series, which is expected to debut on the streaming service sometime next year. The series will be led by Tatiana Maslany’s take on Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, and is expected to bring a comedic approach to the lore of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we’ve only seen snippets of what Maslany’s She-Hulk will entail, the actress recently dropped an unexpected detail during an appearance on Comedy Bang! Bang! World’s Scott Hasn’t Seen podcast. When asked by co-host Shaun Diston if She-Hulk has any songs, Maslany responded with “Um, oh! Well…” before later revealing that she sings the Madonna version of “Fever”, as well as the Muppet classic “It Ain’t Easy Being Green.”

While there is a chance that Maslany could be joking, the specificity of the responses — as well as what we know about She-Hulk — could point to it being true. For one thing, we know that the series will be taking a bit of a self-aware tone, with the Disney+ Day footage confirming that Jennifer Walters will be breaking the fourth wall and talking to the audience like she does in the comics. That could certainly narratively justify the musical numbers, or they could simply be explained away as some sort of karaoke sequence (something we know the MCU has a recent penchant for). Plus, rumors have suggested that rapper and musician Megan Thee Stallion will be playing a fictionalized version of herself across the series, so there’s already potentially some sort of musical element at play.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She-Hulk stars Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a New York City lawyer whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. As a result, Jennifer develops her own iteration of Hulk powers, which affect both her life as a lawyer and her newfound life as a superhero. The cast will also include Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Tim Roth as The Abomination, Jameela Jamil as Titania, and Josh Segarra, Anais Almonte, and Renee Elise Goldsberry in currently unknown roles.

The ten-episode series will be showrun by Jessica Gao, whose filmography includes Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty. Directors on the series will include Kat Coiro (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Anu Valia (Never Have I Ever, A.P. Bio).

Are you excited for Marvel’s She-Hulk series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2022. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.