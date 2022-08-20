She-Hulk: Smart Hulk Gets New Character Poster

Smart Hulk now has his own She-Hulk character poster. On Friday, Marvel released a new character poster for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featuring the big, green, and very intellectual version of Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner, sharing it on Twitter with the caption "Smart Hulk. He didn't come up with the name." In the poster, Smart Hulk is wearing what appears to be his training outfit that he wore while working with Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she started figuring out her own new She-Hulk powers. You can check it out for yourself below.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuted on Disney+ on Thursday and while the series premiere gave us Jen Walters' origin story as She-Hulk, it also answered quite a few questions about Bruce as well — in particular clearing up some of the confusion about Bruce's appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings which saw the character in his human, Bruce Banner form, talking to new Avengers recruits while wearing a sling. (Spoilers for the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below!)

In the She-Hulk premiere, things start with Bruce in his human form and explaining to his cousin, Jen, that he's been able to stay in his human form rather than the merged "Smart Hulk" form, due to an inhibitor he wears on his arm that also helped heal some of the damage caused to his arm by using the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately, Jen and Bruce end up in a major car accident early in the episode, causing the device to break, leading to the return of Smart Hulk, but also to the creation of She-Hulk when some of Bruce's blood gets into one of Jen's open wounds. Things sort of work out for Bruce in a sense, though. Jen's blood/DNA has properties that allows him to fix his arm injury. Now he just has to create a new device to let him separate from his big green self again.

She-Hulk is a nine-episode series that welcomes a host of returning MCU stars. In addition to Ruffalo, the show will also feature Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamilm Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth. She-Hulk is also expected to include some unexpected cameos from across the Marvel canon.

Recently, Maslany shared some insight into the dynamic between Jennifer and her cousin Bruce.

"They're cousins, obviously. Bruce basically tries to take Jen under his wing and teach her how to be a Hulk, and Jen's like, 'Go away. Stop, I'm not going to be a superhero,'" Maslany explained. "There's an antagonistic thing they have. They love each other very much, and they're actually very close, but this is a bridge too far. She's not interested in this. It was really fun to play that dynamic with Mark."

The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.

What do you think about the new Smart Hulk character poster? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!