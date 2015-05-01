She-Hulk Episode 1 Had an Age of Ultron Callback We All Missed

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is continuing at full speed, with the superhero franchise weaving an impressive web of new stories. The latest on the list is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series recounting the origin of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The first episode dove into exactly how Jen got her gamma-enhanced powers, and the way it impacted her relationship with her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). In the process, it appears to have played off of a line of dialogue seeded in the MCU nearly a decade prior, during Avengers: Age of Ultron. Spoilers for the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!

After Jen is accidentally given superpowers after she and Bruce get into a car wreck, she ends up in Bruce's private Mexico retreat, where he wants to help her further hone in her abilities. In between training, Jen and Bruce drink margaritas and hang out in the beachside cabana, which Bruce actually built with Tony Stark / Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) during the five years of The Blip. While that connection to Tony already manifests in some endearing ways across the episode, it takes on a whole other meaning when you think back to a particular scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

In the Age of Ultron scene, when Bruce and Tony are debating about the ethics of creating Ultron, Bruce doubts the possibility that it could actually work. Tony answers back with "Our job is 'if.' What if you were sipping margaritas on a sun-drenched beach, turning brown instead of green?"

While that Age of Ultron moment isn't referenced directly in the She-Hulk episode, it definitely adds another layer to Bruce's new status quo — and the way that his "science bro" Tony helped make it happen.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

