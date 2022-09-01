She-Hulk's Tim Roth Says Marvel Approached Him About Captain America: New World Order Director Julius Onah

The first three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law are currently streaming on Disney+, and the new series has featured the return of some Marvel stars, including Tim Roth as Emily Blonsky/Abomination. Roth appeared as Abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last year, but She-Hulk marks the actor's first time seen in human form in the MCU since The Incredible Hulk was released in 2008. Roth also has another interesting connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2019, he co-starred in Luce, which was helmed by Julius Onah, the director of the upcoming Captain America: New World Order. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Roth today, and he revealed Marvel asked him about Onah while they were looking for directors.

"Oh wow, I love that film," Roth said when Luce came up. "Okay, let me tell you this. Julius is incredible. He's an extraordinary human being and the story that we told... Again, it was my second time working with Naomi Watts, too. I love her. She's one of the funniest humans you'll ever meet, but Julius is extraordinary and I didn't know that he was doing that. They came to me to ask me about him. And I wrote letters and stuff. I'm so glad if... You know what? They're in safe hands." Roth added, "I'm so pleased, I didn't know. You just told me, I didn't know."

During the interview, Roth also talked about his character's transformation in She-Hulk and teased Emil might not be as reformed as he seems.

"I think the concept is that he's been in an isolation in a high-security prison system, that it's in which you can contain a monster for a very long time," Roth explained "So what has he become and the dance that you have going on, which I find... I just thought that, which was their idea, which is, 'Who is this guy?' And he seems to have changed through the story. And I don't know what, because I haven't seen it. So I don't know what they've kept and what, because we improvised a lot and played around, but is he changed? We will see."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law releases new episodes on Disney+ on Thursdays. Captain America: New World Order is currently scheduled to be released on May 3, 2024