She-Hulk's Tim Roth Teases the Truth Behind Abonimation's Transformation: "Is He Changed?"

With the Wrecking Crew referencing an unnamed boss in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law this week, inevitably some suspicious eyes will turn toward Emil Blonsky, The Abomination, who has seemingly been reformed...just in time to arrive in Jennifer's life. GLK&H recruited her in her capacity as a lawyer to handle Blonsky's high-profile case, and the Sorcerer Supreme apparently put Blonsky's parole in legal peril, making an already-murky situation (he did, after all, try to kill his lawyer's cousin) even muddier. So, what are the odds that the audience can trust Blonsky to stay on his best behavior?

Series star Tim Roth, who played the character in The Incredible Hulk and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings before appearing on She-Hulk, has his doubts. Or at least, he wants the audience to consider the possibility that they should have theirs.

"I think the concept is that he's been in a isolation in a high security prison system, that it's in which you can contain a monster for a very long time," Roth told ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak. "So what has he become and the dance that you have going on, which I find... I just thought that, which was their idea, which is, who is this guy? And he seems to have changed and through the story. And I don't know what, because I haven't seen it. So I don't know what they've kept and what, because we improvised a lot and played around, but is he changed? We will see."

Marvel hasn't really dealt much with the idea of reforming supervillains. Certainly Spider-Man: No Way Home teased the idea a bit, but that was more a destination than part of their journey. And Guardians of the Galaxy exists in moral shades of gray that the rest of the MCU rarely dabbles in. But if Emil really could remain a decent guy, it could raise some interesting questions about how the MCU deals with super-powered threats. After all, it's harder to justify killing Loki when instead you could recruit him to work for the TVA.

See Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. "She-Hulk" will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth.

Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) will play Marvel Comics villain Titania, while Josh Segarra (Arrow, Orange Is the New Black), Anais Almonte (Slumber Party), and Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, The Good Wife) also appear on the series.

