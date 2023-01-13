Marvel Sinister 6 Funko Pop Figures Are On Sale
Funko recently completed their Amazon exclusive Sinister Six series, which kicked off back in December 2021 with Doctor Octopus and was followed by Vulture in December, Sandman in April, Mysterio in June, Electro and Kraven the Hunter in August. Spider-Man completed the collection in October, which combines to form a scene that's "Beyond Amazing". If you haven't already built your own scene, now would be the time as many of the figures in the series are on sale. A breakdown can be found below.
- The Doctor Octopus Funko Pop is available order here on Amazon now for $14.05 (53% off)
- The Vulture Funko Pop is available to order here on Amazon for $28.99.
- The Sandman Funko Pop is available to order here on Amazon for $17.10 (43% off)
- The Mysterio Funko Pop is available to order here on Amazon for $24.84 (17% off)
- Mysterio Funko Pop Glow-In-The Dark Exclusive Variant – Order at Entertainment Earth (automatic 10% in-stock discount and free US shipping on orders $39+ using our exclusive link)
- The Electro Funko Pop is available to order here on Amazon for $29.99.
- The Kraven the Hunter Funko Pop is available to order here on Amazon for $29.99.
- The Spider-Man Funko Pop is available to order here on Amazon for $29.99.
From the official description:
"The Marvel Sinister Six series sets a whole new scene in your collection and it is exclusively available here. The Funko Pop! Deluxe Sinister Six series is comprised of 7 brand new unique figures, which have bases that nest together to form a larger set display. Collect all the Marvel Sinister Six Deluxe Pop! figures to see the full "picture" in your collection, starting with Deluxe Pop! Doc Oc. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4-inches tall and comes in a window display box".
The new collection follows other Amazon-exclusive Marvel Funko Pop series like Victory Shawarma, Avengers Assemble, Year of the Shield, Year of the Spider, and Guardians of the Galaxy Benatar.