Marvel Sinister 6 Funko Pop Figures Are On Sale

Funko recently completed their Amazon exclusive Sinister Six series, which kicked off back in December 2021 with Doctor Octopus and was followed by Vulture in December, Sandman in April, Mysterio in June, Electro and Kraven the Hunter in August. Spider-Man completed the collection in October, which combines to form a scene that's "Beyond Amazing". If you haven't already built your own scene, now would be the time as many of the figures in the series are on sale. A breakdown can be found below.

From the official description:

"The Marvel Sinister Six series sets a whole new scene in your collection and it is exclusively available here. The Funko Pop! Deluxe Sinister Six series is comprised of 7 brand new unique figures, which have bases that nest together to form a larger set display. Collect all the Marvel Sinister Six Deluxe Pop! figures to see the full "picture" in your collection, starting with Deluxe Pop! Doc Oc. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4-inches tall and comes in a window display box".

The new collection follows other Amazon-exclusive Marvel Funko Pop series like Victory Shawarma, Avengers Assemble, Year of the Shield, Year of the Spider, and Guardians of the Galaxy Benatar.