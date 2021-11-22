Captain America Through The Ages Funko Pop 5-Pack Is up for Pre-Order

Marvel’s Year of the Shield series celebrates heroes “who wield shields to protect the innocent from villains whether they appear in the Marvel comics, movies, or both.” The Funko Pop from the series have been launching each month since February, and it looks like the November installment will be the last. They’re going out with a bang with the Captain America: Through the Ages 5-Pack.

The set includes five different versions of Steve Rogers based on his looks through the years. Pre-orders for the Captain America: Through the Ages Funko Pop 5-Pack are live here on Amazon now for $59.99 with a release date set for February 8th. As with the other Year of the Shield Funko Pops, it’s exclusive to Amazon and will likely sell out quickly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rest of Funko’s Year of the Shield Marvel Pop figure lineup includes the Winter Soldier, Red Guardian, Falcon, Captain Carter, Capwolf, Old Man Steve, and Taskmaster. You can check on availability for those figures here on Amazon. Note that Old Man Steve has been especially hard to get recently, so you might want to grab it here on eBay.

