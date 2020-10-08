Doctor Strange in Spider-Man 3 Leads to Spider-Verse, Tobey Maguire Return Speculation

Doctor Strange is set to appear in Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man 3 along with Tom Holland. Both Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are set to begin production in October of 2020, with Spider-Man 3 slated to release in December of 2021 and the Doctor Strange sequel scheduled for March of 2022. The alignment in productions seems to indicate Strange can't be away from his own movie set for too long so it is likely to be a smaller supporting role than some of the Twitter buzz would indicate but fans are nonetheless getting excited at the multiverse possibilties, including their desire to see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprise the respective roles as Spider-Man.

The cast of the third Spider-Man MCU film continues to grow as the October shoot draws near. In addition to the return of key cast members Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori, it was recently revealed that Jamie Foxx would be playing Electro in the film. This was huge news to Marvel fans, as Electro famously played the same character in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which featured Andrew Garfield in the lead role.

This fuels the fire which was lit when J.K. Simmons portrayed J. Jonah Jameson in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The actor played J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy which starred Tobey Maguire but the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of the character is brand new. At his core, he is based on the same character from comics, but Simmons is essentially restarted an on-screen character with the part.

With Foxx revealing his Electro "won't be blue" in Spider-Man 3 and Simmons playing a new version of J. Jonah Jameson, it is entirely possible that these new editions of the characters will have no ties to a multiverse story. However, with Raimi returning to Marvel for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Strange appearing in Spider-Man 3, all signs point to a massive multiverse story being told. It's just a question of whether or not the dump truck of money being backed into Tobey Maguire's driveway will be big enough.

Spider-Man 3 is scheduled to hit theaters on December 17, 2021. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.