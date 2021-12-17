Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield Not Cast in Spider-Man 3 Per Sony

✖

Despite rampant and exciting rumors building a tremendous buzz online this week, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have not yet officially signed on for Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man 3. A report surfaced earlier in October claiming the two former Spider-Man actors would be reprising their roles to star in the film with Tom Holland, essentially launching a Spider-Verse story into live-action with multiple versions of Peter Parker on the screen. While this rumor may turn out to be true and Maguire and Garfield might ultimately sign on to Spider-Man 3, Sony is sticking with it being an unconfirmed bit of information.

Earlier this year, ComicBook.com had heard word of Maguire being eyed to return to his Spider-Man role in a Marvel Cinematic Universe role with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This has not been ruled as completely wrong but inaccurate information. However, the inaccuracy might not lay in Maguire being out of the Strange sequel. The inaccuracy might be that he is being eyed to return earlier, though the possibility of the actor never suiting up as Spider-Man again, of course, remains.

The anticipation for a Spider-Verse story with all three actors known well for their tenure as the wallcrawler has been reaching new heights lately. J.K. Simmons recently reprised his role as J. Jonah Jameson from Sam Raimi's trilogy, playing an all new version of the character existing in the main Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. Jamie Foxx was later revealed to be playing Electro in Spider-Man 3, a character he portrayed in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 for director Marc Webb opposite Garfield. Topping it off is the addition of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, a character who will be traveling between different universes, possibly visiting other cinematic franchises along his journey.

During ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse earlier this year, the producers of the film revealed they had an idea of bringing Maguire, Garfield, and Holland into the film for a small scene in which their respective versions of Spider-Man would be animated and cross paths with Shameik Moore's Miles Morales. However, the idea was killed by Sony, who apparently saw more potential for such a moment.

For now, Garfield and Maguire are not officially signed on for Spider-Man 3 with Tom Holland, ComicBook.com has learned. However, there is a possibility this could change, and the actors may appear in the film in a currently unknown capacity.

Spider-Man 3 is set for release on December 17, 2021. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled for release on March 25, 2022.