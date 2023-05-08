Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Gets New TV Spots With New Footage

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is headed to theaters this June, and Sony Animation is starting to push hard with the marketing and promotion for the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel. The latest is a trailer called "Legacy" and it starts off on the conspicuous note of having voiceovers from previous live-action Spider-Man movie actors, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland, before getting us back to the story of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore).

A second new TV spot takes a much more traditional approach of teasing the storyline of Miles meeting an entire multiverse collection of Spider-Man variants in this new story. Of course, Sony has been tactical in side-stepping the major reveals of the film's deeper conflict and villain arc.

Will Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield & Tom Holland Appear in Across The Spider-Verse?

(Photo: Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures)

There are three quotes from the previous Peter Parker/Spider-Man actors that open this latest trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:

"Sometimes, to do what's right, we have to give up the thing we want the most." – Tobey Maguire

"The more people I try to save, the more enemies I will make." – Andrew Garfield

"This is my chance to prove myself" – Tom Holland

Those are three choice quotes that are not only iconic from each of the respective Spider-Man movie franchises they belong to, but seem to be very resonant with the themes of Across the Spider-Verse. There have been some longstanding rumors that Sony is trying to top Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home by getting all three previous live-action Spider-Men into the animated Spider-Verse franchise. It would be an interesting twist – especially if Across the Spider-Verse establishes that the animated film trilogy exists within the same Spider-Man multiverse as the live-action films.

In terms of story, It's becoming clear that Miles Morales will be at odds with the multiversal collection of Spider-Men led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Scenes of Miles being chased across the Spider-Verse have been teased since the beginning – and what better stop could Miles make, than meeting a collection of Spider-Men who have already had to deal with the dark threats of the multiverse?

In fact, there's some speculation that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part One could actually make its cliffhanger ending with Miles Morales partnering with Tobey, Andrew, and Tom's versions of Spider-Man to take on the army Spider-Man 2099 has put together. The implications of that team-up go well beyond Across the Spider-Verse being an epic Spider-Man "event" film: it could be an early signal that the path is open both ways: meaning that Spider-Verse's animated Miles Morales could find his way to the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe by the time his film trilogy ends.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part One will be in theaters on June 2nd.