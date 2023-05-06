Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Tracking for Huge Opening Weekend

In a matter of weeks, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will arrive in theaters, bringing the highly-anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to life. According to a new report from Box Office Pro, the hype surrounding the multiversal animated sequel might translate in a major way financially. Their forecast indicates the Across the Spider-Verse could make at least $85 million during its first weekend at the domestic box office, which would be more than double the $35.4 million Into the Spider-Verse earned in that time.

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman. Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

Why is Spider-Verse 2 split into two movies?

As senior character animator Ere Santos teased in an interview last year, the ambition of the original condensed version of the two sequels is on par with the Marvel Cinematic Universe's culmination, Avengers: Endgame.

"[We were asking] 'Wait, so this is what a two-and-a-half-hour movie?'" Santos explained. "This is a really large story that they're telling. And with all the arcs that they wanted to put in, we were just thinking this was going to be an intense, quick, fast-paced, high-energy movie. But it would have been good. It would have been like, what they were planning was gonna be like Endgame-esque stuff. Like it was huge. And what they're planning is still huge. But then kind of spreading it out and into two gives it that breathing room we all felt that it really needed to kind of go, 'Okay, what do you what do we need to set up in the second movie? And how can we resolve it in the third movie? Or not?' I don't know. We'll have to see."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released on June 2nd. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, will be released on March 29, 2024.