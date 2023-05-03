Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Runtime May Have Been Revealed

spWe're a little over a month away from the launch of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2019's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. There is definitely a lot of hype around what Across the Spider-Verse has in store, and exactly how ambitious it might be with its multiversal shenanigans. The latest update surrounding Across the Spider-Verse reveals just how long the epic will be, with a new listing on the AMC Theater website revealing that the film has a runtime of 2 hours and 20 minutes.

(Photo: AMC Theaters)

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman. Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

Why is Spider-Verse 2 split into two movies?

As senior character animator Ere Santos teased in an interview last year, the ambition of the original condensed version of the two sequels is on par with the Marvel Cinematic Universe's culmination, Avengers: Endgame.

"[We were asking] 'Wait, so this is what a two-and-a-half-hour movie?'" Santos explained. "This is a really large story that they're telling. And with all the arcs that they wanted to put in, we were just thinking this was going to be an intense, quick, fast-paced, high-energy movie. But it would have been good. It would have been like, what they were planning was gonna be like Endgame-esque stuff. Like it was huge. And what they're planning is still huge. But then kind of spreading it out and into two gives it that breathing room we all felt that it really needed to kind of go, 'Okay, what do you what do we need to set up in the second movie? And how can we resolve it in the third movie? Or not?' I don't know. We'll have to see."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released on June 2nd. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, will be released on March 29, 2024.