Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: First Look at Fan-Favorite Spider-Man Spotted

Living on the edge, Fighting crime, Spinning webs, Swinging from the highest ledge, He can leap above our heads. Spectacular, Spectacular Spider-Man! A poster previously confirmed the animated wall-crawler who starred in two seasons of TV's The Spectacular Spider-Man would make his big screen debut in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — and now a new low-quality look shows Josh Keaton's Spidey in the sequel to 2018's Into the Spider-Verse. The new movie introduces the Spider Society, an elite team of Spider-People from across the Multiverse led by Miguel O'Hara, a.k.a. Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac).

See the cameo below.

First look at spectacular spider-man in across the spider-verse pic.twitter.com/Ruy711ZilQ — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan3news) May 4, 2023

The Spectacular Spider-Man is just one of too-many-to-count Spider-People in Across the Spider-Verse, along with Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), the Jessica Drew Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk Hobie Brown (Daniel Kaluuya), and Spider-Man India Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni).

In Spider-Verse 2, audiences will see those Spider-People co-existing and interacting: according to co-director Kemp Powers, there are even "hundreds of Spider-People on the screen at the same time."

"Seeing Keith Giffen's work juxtaposed with Todd McFarlane's on the screen… that needs to track immediately [with audiences]. That was a huge challenge for us to overcome. Some of my favorite characters are only on the screen for a few moments," Powers told TechRadar. "You look at some of them and think 'Oh my god, I want to spend an entire movie with them'. We fully designed and rendered a shockingly large number of characters to be reflective of their comic inspirations and the eras they appeared in."

Powers continued: "We executed their designs in a way that we want you to go 'That literally looks like [Spider-Man 2099 co-creator] Rick Leondari's work' or 'That's a Brian Stelfreeze drawing'. We brought a lot of those artists on board as consultants to assist with character designs and give guidance to our animation team so they could replicate that."

The official logline: "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters June 2nd.