Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse New Trailer Reveals Battle With the Spot and Spider-Man 2099

As fans await the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Sony is giving movie-goers a taste of what to expect from the upcoming blockbuster. Tuesday, a new international trailer surfaced online, featuring Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) on the run from both Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) and The Spot (Jason Schwartzman).

New looks at all three of the characters are seen, especially when it comes to 2099's pursuit of Miles Morales across multiple realities. See the new trailer for yourself below.

A new international trailer for ‘ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE’ has been released.



(via: @SpiderMan3news) pic.twitter.com/Woto22qbB6 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 2, 2023

Which characters are all in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Joining Moore, Isaac, and Schwartzman is an expansive ensemble of both returning and actors and new characters set in the property. Both Brian Tyree Henry and Luna Lauren Vélez are returning to voice Miles' parents while actors like Nic Cage won't be back to reprise their Into the Spider-Verse characters.

Issa Rae will lend her voice to Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman, anchoring a cast that includes several other newcomers like Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, Greta Lee as Lyla, Jorma Taccone as Vulture, and Shea Whigham as George Stacy.

Are Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland in Across the Spider-Verse?

Other surprise characters are set to appear in the film, though Moore wouldn't reveal exactly which surprises are in store when asked last month.

"I know Haley Steinfeld's in it," Moore joked with extraTV at CinemaCon earlier this year. "Issa Rae's in it. Daniel Kaluuya... Jake Johnson! I forgot about Jake Johnson." Steinfeld added, "Yeah there are so many, there's some treats. This wouldn't be what it is if there weren't some treats." Naturally these deflections by the cast won't do anything to make fans think that Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland's versions of Spider-Man AREN'T in the movie, luckily the wait won't be that long before we can finally see it.

The official logline: "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters June 2nd.