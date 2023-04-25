Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Footage Screened at CinemaCon

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters in just under two months with the follow-up to 2019's Into the Spider-Verse among one of the most highly anticipated films of 2023 and on Monday, during Sony's presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, those in attendance got to see footage from the upcoming animated film.

"The new Spider-Verse movie coming to your theaters in just over two months is a continuation of the story of Miles Morales," co-director Kemp Powers said at the presentation. "In this film, we're going to explore new dimensions and bring in lots of characters old and new, but they still relate to the same emotional journey of miles and his family."

Shamiek Moore also took the stage along with co-stars Hailee Steinfeld and Issa Rae to speak about the film, with Moore previewing for the audience where Miles is when Across the Spider-Verse picks up.

"It's been over a year after the events of the first move," Moore explained. "Miles is still trying to figure out how to be a superhero. In the first film he learned that anyone can wear the mask and in this film, Miles discovers that it's how you wear the mask that really makes you a hero. And the only person who really understands what he's going through is, of course, Gwen Stacy."

Rae also spoke about her character, Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman.

"I play a Spider-Woman and she's super cool," Rae said. "She is a Spider-Woman of another dimension and I really liked her attitude. She takes no prisoners. She's no nonsense, and then like these jokers over here, she's not living a double life."

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis was in attendance for the screening, which included 14 minutes of the film, including new original music. Warning: spoilers from the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse footage beyond this point.



The unfinished footage sees Miles struggling to deal with being grounded and stuck in his own room. A new song plays as he puts headphones on and kicks back. Gwen bursts into the universe to disrupt and raid all of his things, including a notebook filled with drawings of her. She asks him, "Wanna get out of here?" before falling out the window and then standing on the building's outside wall, horizontally. After a momentary debate, he follows her. Later, his parents find he has left the room. "That's three months!" his dad declares. While swinging through the city, Gwen tells Miles about Jessica Drew. The animation, though at times incomplete, looks brilliant and has only built on what worked so well in the first film. Gwen labels Miguel O'Hara as a "ninja, vampire, good guy," in her description of him.

More music plays as the two swing through traffic, across rooftops, around the city, and through a hot dog vendor who they web some cash onto his chest after swiping a bite. Gwen temporarily hides from Miles before emerging to plant a device on his back. Elsewhere, The Spot is outside of an apartment near what seems to be a device receiving a signal from the device Gwen planted on Miles. Gwen explains how she hasn't talked to her family much and Miles is contemplating telling his own. She discourages such an idea. As they gaze at the city, Miles wonders if some things are supposed to be just for them. Gwen agrees. The whole conversation happens as the two hang upside down, with finished and unfinished versions of the animation cutting throughout the scene.

"In every other universe, Gwen Stacy falls for Spider-Man," Gwen said. "And, in every other universe, it doesn't end well." Miles moves his hand away from her on that note. Later, webs fly through a cookout as Gwen and Miles yank some food away for themselves. Miles' mother doesn't seem to be a fan of Gwen as the two talk in the distance. Miles plays with Gwen's bracelet which she says protects her during multiversal travel. She is startled when he pushes a button, indicating a potential danger, before Miles' parents interrupt the conversation. Miles gives her a fake name. The bracelet makes noises and Gwen has to run, very awkwardly and abruptly leaving the family behind as she does. Miles' mom tries to reason with him about opening up but Miles is having a hard time. It's clear, family is still at the heart of the film. Miles tries to work up the courage to tell her that he's Spider-Man but ultimately concludes, "I'm sorry I was late." With that, she dismisses Miles and tells him to follow Gwen. "For years I've been taking care of this little boy, right? Making sure that he's loved," she said. "He wants to go out into the world and do great big things and what I worry about most is that they won't look out for you like us." She makes him promise, "to take care of that little boy," before he goes on from this point. No one can tell him he doesn't belong and he will still come home, early, and never get lost. It concludes on an emotional note, impressively so, considering how short and out of context the footage was.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opens in theaters June 2nd.