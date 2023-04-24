CinemaCon: Flash, Transformers, Aquaman and More Posters on Display

CinemanCon 2023 is officially underway at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, giving studios a week-long event to meet with exhibitors and promote their offerings for the upcoming year. Though nothing major has been unveiled as of this writing, the studio's are still promoting the films on their release slates by posting massive posters and theatrical standees so exhibitors and press can see as they check into the event.

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis is on-site all week long, and capture snapshots of some of the most prominent films being promoted, including blockbusters like The Flash and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

The schedule for CinemaCon, in addition to glimpses of the films being promoted at the annual event, can be found below.