Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Character Posters Debut at CinemaCon

CinemaCon gets underway on Monday, and attendees are already sharing some promotional materials on display, including new banners featuring some of the Spider-Man characters featured in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Michael Lasker, a visual effects supervisor on Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse for Sony Imageworks, shared a photo of the posters on display at CinemaCon. Returning heroes and newcomers alike feature in the images. That includes Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaacs), Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), Spider-Man India (Karan Soni), and Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya). You can see the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse heroes below.

Sony Pictures will have its panel on Monday, the kickoff day for 2023's CinemaCon. The event begins at 6:15 p.m. in Las Vegas. It seems likely that the studio will have something to show from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Daniel Kaluuya is Spider-Punk in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Kaluuya recently broke his silence regarding playing Hobie "Spider-Punk" Brown in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. "I was gassed," Kaluuya told Empire. "I turned to [Phil] Lord, [Chris] Miller, and Kemp [Powers] and said, 'Thank you for letting me be a part of it, because this is cool as f--k.' I'm a voice in Spider-Verse with a wicked character that sounds exactly like me, from where I'm from. Come on! You go to the younger people in your family and flex, 'I'm getting on, but don't forget!'"

"I'm Camden born and bred, and this character is from Camden, which is very much associated with the punk movement, so I think they wanted to lean into what they have for free with me," Kaluuya added. "I felt really respected."

When does Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse release?

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson are directing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse from a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. The voice cast includes Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac. The film opens in theaters on June 3rd.