Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Producer Shares Sony Pictures Easter Egg

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's producer shared the origin behind a sneaky Sony Pictures Easter egg. On Twitter, a fan named Terry asked why there are some coughs heard near the beginning of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Mitchells vs the Machines. Well, Christopher Miller decided to let the fandom in on a little secret. Those coughs are actually him! Strangely, they were a joke that Miller and Phil Lord put into 22 Jump Street.

However, on the home theater version of the film, Sony wanted them to take it out. So, they've been sneaking that same sound effect into projects ever since as a fun nod to that time. It's a weird detail that you won't be able to forget now that someone pointed it out. Check out the exchange for yourself down below!

It’s me coughing. Mixed in the rear right speaker. It was a joke we put in 22 Jump St – nobody noticed in theaters but studio brass wouldn’t let it be in the Blu-Ray version, worried it’d freak out people at home there was an intruder. We’ve snuck it in every movie ever since. https://t.co/PcLuApZ3bY — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) April 15, 2023

How Will The Spider-Verse Team Top The First Movie?

"Because the whole idea of these movies is we're showing you something you've never seen before. And if we just did a fun mild story that felt like the first movie, I think it would be a bit disappointing. You want to feel like you're seeing visuals that you've never experienced before," Miller told The Wrap in a recent interview. "To do all of those things and do them in a way that's engaging and satisfying is a big challenge but it's also part of the reason why we do these things. That's the goal, just to make you laugh and cry and experience something that you've never experienced before."

Marvel and Sony are thrilled to continue this journey with Miles Morales. Here's the new synopsis for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

