Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Cast a Top Secret Actor for Scarlet Spider

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse stole the hearts of many on its way to an Oscar-win in 2019. If the early press of its sequel is any indication, fans are going to adore Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse just as much as its predecessor. The multiversal storytelling is being turned to 11 with a bunch of surprise characters joining the mix, including Ben Reilly's Scarlet Spider. A cult favorite in his own right, Scarlet Spider is being voiced by a superstar—one whose true identity has been shielded from the public eye throughout the film's entire production period.

According to Across the Spider-Verse director Joaquim Dos Santos, everyone is being sworn to secrecy on the identity of the voice actor. "I can't wait for people to hear who voices him. t still hasn't been released, but I love our Scarlet Spider actor," Dos Santos said in a new chat with Total Film Magazine. "Not even the actors know! Everyone is sworn to secrecy, and they record alone, so most of them are discovering with the public who is in the film they've been making. Their reactions have been pretty hilarious."

Whoever the actor is likely isn't the end of the surprises, given the teaser released for the feature earlier this year put a spotlight on Sony's other Spider-Men including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland. According to Holland, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal has approached him about appearing in one of the franchise's animated features.

"[Producer] Amy [Pascal] actually asked me on the set of [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and no one has come back to me," Holland previously revealed to SYFY WIRE. "I wanna be in them. Yeah, I love those movies."

Sony's synopsis for its next animated blockbuster can be found below.

"After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters on June 2nd.