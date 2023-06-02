Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spoiler Review and Breakdown | Phase Zero

Following the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the Phase Zero podcast recorded its latest bonus episode to take a deep dive into new animated film. Across the Spider-Verse is off to a hot start, posting impressive opening night numbers at the box office. The first reactions poured out onto social media a little more than a week before the film's release, earning impressive praise from critics who screened what was originally announced as Part 1 of a two-part saga (and still is just that, despite dropping the phrasing from its title) following the successful Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Now, Phase Zero has shared a spoiler-filled bonus episode with full breakdowns and reviews of the movie!

In addition to exclusive interviews from the world premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hosted by Aaron Perine, the Phase Zero channel also features a video with the film's stars Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld surprising unsuspecting Spider-Man fans over Zoom. The Spider-Verse coverage is plentiful on the Phase Zero channel! Now, Perine, Brandon Davis, Jenna Anderson, and Jamie Jirak have finally come together to share their full thoughts on the film and sing quite a bit of praises.

The bonus episode runs for almost an hour, dropping reviews and spoilers for the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, as well as predictions for next year's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Phase Zero bonus episode #19 is available on all major podcast platforms now! Links can be found below.

Why is Phase Zero the Best MCU Podcast for you?

Launching on January 15, 2021, Phase Zero made its goal of building a fun and welcoming community of Marvel fans clear. In the time since, more than 2,000,000 listens across platforms and countless comments from listeners and viewers, the community has become one which celebrates the Marvel fandom and regularly engages in conversation about past and future titles. Having connected fans with some of their favorite actors, provided expert knowledge on upcoming titles, and analysis with comparisons to comics, Phase Zero is the one-stop podcast for all things Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Throughout 2021 and 2022, Phase Zero has continued to innovate its content and provide a fun. Hosted by Brandon Davis, Jenna Anderson, Aaron Perine, and Jamie Jirak, the Phase Zero podcast has featured dozens of exciting guests from the Marvel family. WandaVision director Matt Shakman, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland, Loki director Kate Herron, What If...?'s creative team of A.C. Bradley and Bryan Andrews, Black Widow writer Eric Pearson, Eternals producer Nate Moore, Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton and star Simu Liu, Moon Knight executive producer Grant Curtis, Marvel Studios prop master Russell Bobbitt, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness costume designer Graham Churchyard, cast members from the She-Hulk series, Venom director Ruben Fleischer, Venom 2 director Andy Serkis, and more have been featured in full-length interviews, along with a trivia episode, a dive into plot holes, and anticipation rankings!

Phase Zero invites you to celebrate all things Marvel, hosting a weekly conversation of theories, speculation, and exclusive interviews and insights. It's the number one spot for MCU fans, welcoming those new to it all and those who think they know it all! New episodes are recorded live on Youtube every Wednesday at 12pm ET before being made available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts can be found. For updates regarding the Phase Zero podcast, follow the official Phase Zero account on Twitter!