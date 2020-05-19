Spider-Man: Far From Home Details Indicate Mysterio Being Alive

✖

You know a theory is going to b good when it starts with, "Mysterio. Is. Alive." That's exactly the way a Marvel fan began their theory, using small details from the ending of Spider-Man: Far From Home to claim that Mysterio had actually survived his encounter with Spider-Man in London. Such a thought is not uncommon among Marvel fans who expect to see Jake Gyllenhaal reprise the role in a third Spider-Man movie, often backing their claim with Mysterio having sent the message of Peter Parker's identity being enough of an indication of his survival. Now, a deeper analysis furthers this notion.

"Many people already think this, and they've speculated upon various points (Mysterio could have been acting dead without illusions, how could he have made the video, etc.) but I've got the winner right here, and it all hinges on E.D.I.T.H.

Every time Peter or Mysterio has a query or command for E.D.I.T.H., they speak her name (not unlike commanding Siri or Alexa) with two exceptions," Reddit user JeffersonTheVirgin said. "1. When Mysterio commands all the drones to fire, ultimately causing his own "demise." 2. When Peter asks if Mysterio is really dead."

This is where the drones continued their illusion, according to this Marvel fan who is getting plenty of support from others. "In order to sell the illusion, Mysterio has audio to imitate E.D.I.T.H.'s voice - it's shown that he can imitate Nick Fury's voice, among others - warning him of the risk of having all the drones fire," the user added. "This provides a believable cause of death. Then, when Peter asks E.D.I.T.H. if the death is real, the same imitation confirms it - Peter doesn't say her name so the glasses don't pick up the query, and they don't light up like they do at other times. Plus, it shows after this on William's display that there are still 500 drones active (AFTER Peter cancelled all of E.D.I.T.H.'s - Mysterio and co. had their own drones long before he had E.D.I.T.H.), so there could have been an invisible drone by Peter telling him in E.D.I.T.H.'s voice that the death was real."

There is no telling what thee E.D.I.T.H. technology is capable of. As seen in both Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Far From Home, illusions can be crafted by those in control of the tech. Mysterio was a master manipulator, so it would not be outside of the real of possibilities to think he had a contingency plan in place to fool Spider-Man and his instinctual "Peter Tingle." Spider-Man did, of course, grab a hold of Quentin Beck but this may have been another illusion designed to look and feel like the villain, some combination of the 500 drones shown on William's computer screen.

Do you think Mysterio survived Spider-Man: Far From Home? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

Spider-Man 3 is slated for release in November of 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.