Spider-Man Fan Edits No Way Home Clip to Make Saul Goodman Peter's Lawyer

✖

By now everyone is well aware that Spider-Man: No Way Home marked the arrival of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though appearing in only one scene, Cox's character appeared as the lawyer for Tom Holland's character while they handled the fall out of Spider-Man: Far From Home, giving fans chills around the world and signaling that the Man Without Fear is about to be born again in the MCU. What if Peter had a different laywer though? One intrepid fan asked that question and made a near-perfect edit that gives the Marvel hero new representation, Bob Odenkirk's Saul Goodman.

Composed of clips of Odenkirk's first appearance as his character on Breaking Bad, the hilarious clip works pretty seamlessly for the conversation at hand with Peter, Aunt May, and Happy Hogan, despite its content being very not appropriate for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Matt Murdock was able to get Peter Parker out of trouble within the movie, doing it so well in fact that we didn't get to see any of it on screen, so we can only imagine how different No Way Home would be if Saul Goodman was his attorney.

Odenkirk and his lawyer character are set to return very soon with the upcoming sixth and final season of Better Call Saul on AMC. The 13-episode super-sized season of the show will be split into two parts this summer, a first for the franchise, with the first two episodes of the seven-part first volume premiering on Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC, airing almost two years after the cliffhanger that ended the Season 5 finale. The final six episodes of Part 2 will air six weeks later when the season returns on July 11.

"In my eyes, this is our most ambitious, surprising and, yes, heartbreaking season," showrunner Peter Gould, who co-created the prequel spinoff with Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, said in a statement Thursday. "Even under incredibly challenging circumstances, the whole Saul team — writers, cast, producers, directors and crew — have outdone themselves. I couldn't be more excited to share what we've accomplished together."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available for purchase on digital and will arrive on DVD, blu-ray, and 4K on Tuesday, April 12.