Better Call Saul Season 6 Trailer Released by AMC

The Better Call Saul Season 6 official trailer is now out, and you can watch it above! This full-length trailer for Better Call Saul‘s Final Season plays like something of a nightmare fever dream from the mind of Vince Gilligan, with its almost Kubrickian montage of haunting (but gorgeous) shots of the various main characters in perpetually ominous scenes set to screechy, unsettling music. The final chapter of Better Call Saul has little grace period left before its titular character, Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) gets ultimately pulled into the world of Breaking Bad‘s darkness, which we know he never again escapes from.

It’s been a long wait to get to Better Call Saul’s Final Season. The obvious delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic were one thing, but fans got a bigger scare last year when star Bob Odenkirk suffered a heart attack while filming the show, and had to be rushed to the ER:

“We were shooting a scene, we’d been shooting all day, and luckily I didn’t go back to my trailer,” Odenkirk revealed to NYT Magazine. “I went to play the Cubs game and ride my workout bike, and I just went down. Rhea (Seahorn, his Better Call Saul co-star) said I started turning bluish-gray right away.”

When last we saw Better Call Saul (in early 2020), Jimmy and his girlfriend Kim had narrowly avoided being crushed as double-agents in the cat-and-mouse game between Gus Fring’s cartel and Salamanca family cartel. However, even as Jimmy is just starting to embrace his new life as underworld lawyer Saul Goodman, he has no idea that his double-cross of the wild Lalo Salamanca didn’t succeed, and Lalo (though presumed dead) is still alive and well in Mexico, the only one who truly understands the threat of Gus Fring.

As we hear Jonathan Banks’ Mike Ehrmantraut warn us (and some other ill-fated character) in the trailer: “Whatever happens next, it’s not gonna go down the way you think it is.”

Bob Odenkirk in the Final Season Trailer for AMC’s “Better Call Saul”

Better Call Saul has been one of the most ambitious franchise spinoffs ever, telling a story that runs before, during, and after the events of Breaking Bad. Even though fans know how the prequel and interquel portions of the story ultimately resolve themselves, Jimmy McGill’s post-Breaking Bad life as “Gene Takavic” still has the daggers of Karma and Fate hanging over his head.

“I really hope we stick the landing,” creator Peter Gould previously said. “People are really tough on series-enders now. It’s making me a little nervous… It’s very tough to take, in our case it’ll be 63 hours roughly of story and then run it to a satisfying conclusion. And then plus we have the Breaking Bad of it. My hair is gonna fall out in the next five seconds talking about it. We’ll do our best. I’m excited.”

Better Call Saul Season 6’s first seven episodes will air on AMC starting April 18th. The series will return with its final six episodes on July 11th.