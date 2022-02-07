Daredevil’s Charlie Cox Wants More MCU Crossovers After Spider-Man Return

Marvel’s Daredevil star Charlie Cox makes a case for more Man Without Fear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During an interview with Australia’s Supanova Comic Con & Gaming, Cox breaks his silence on defending a lawyered-up Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: No Way Home and reveals his want for more crossovers after a quick cameo as “really good” Hell’s Kitchen attorney Matt Murdock. It was Cox’s first time reprising the role since 2018 when Netflix canceled the Marvel Television series after three seasons, leaving the horn-headed superhero in legal limbo for years. And now he’s back.

Keeping his Spider-Man cameo a secret while promoting AMC+’s Kin “was a nightmare,” Cox told Supanova in an interview for the crime drama series. “I don’t think I’ve done any interviews [since No Way Home‘s release]. I still don’t know what the rules are. Obviously, it’s now known that I’m in Spider-Man.”

Though he’s rumored to return in Marvel Studios Original series She-Hulk and Armor Wars on Disney+, Cox can’t say what’s next for the blind lawyer moonlighting as the vigilante devil of Hell’s Kitchen.

“More than that, I don’t know, and the little I do know, I’m obviously not going to say. But the only thing I would say is that for a long time I was asked these questions and I genuinely had not heard anything,” Cox said. “For years, I have been asked questions about returning as Daredevil, and the genuine truth was I 100% assumed that was gone, that ship had just sailed. I didn’t hear from any of the folks at Marvel for a couple of years. It does now look like I was lying for a long time, I actually wasn’t, I was only lying for a little bit of time. You still don’t want to spoil it for people.”

Cox’s Daredevil co-star Vincent D’Onofrio, who plays Wilson Fisk, crossed over into the MCU when the Kingpin of Crime went after Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in Marvel’s Hawkeye. With both characters back in play, Cox wants to continue the role — with no end in sight.

“I mean look, I feel so lucky to have been cast in that role and it is the gift that keeps on giving. I loved every single minute of making the show,” he said. “And so, to be asked to come back and to be involved in any capacity is absolutely thrilling to me. And I hope, I don’t want to sound greedy, but I hope I get to do loads more. I hope I get to be involved way, way more for many years. I hope it never ends. I hope it gets to the point where people are like, ‘You are too old to be playing this part.’”

On returning for more Marvel after Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cox added, “I don’t know what their plans are, but yes, my hope is that I get to do as much as I’m allowed to do and to be involved. And it’d be really fun.”

As the flagship series of Netflix’s corner of the cinematic universe, Daredevil crossed over with the since-canceled Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist to form The Defenders. Though the canon of the Netflix-verse has been disputed, Cox anticipates crossing over with the heroes of the MCU now that he’s officially part of the world of The Avengers.

“The one thing that being in the MCU allows that we couldn’t really do with the Netflix stuff, is that I can now interact with other MCU characters. So, that would be really cool,” Cox said. “Crossovers is the thing I would like to do next. I don’t know what that looks like, and I don’t know what they’re planning and all that kind of stuff. But there are some really interesting stories there that I’d love for the character to explore.”

In a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland revealed his hope “that one day we find a way for Spider-Man and Daredevil to team up again.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing exclusively in theaters and is coming soon to digital.