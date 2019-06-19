Spider-Man Fans Cannot Get Over Tom Holland’s Reaction to a Junket Question

The Spider-Man: Far From Home press tour is in full swing, which means the Internet is teeming with delightful content from the Marvel Cinematic Universe film’s cast. A new video is currently circulating Twitter which shows Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Zendaya (MJ), and Jacob Batalon (Ned) being asked about the MCU’s multiverse. Since the upcoming film’s trailer teases a multiverse, fans want to know what that could mean for the previous Spider-Men. One interviewer asked if there was any chance of seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the new film, and fans are noticing that Holland had quite a nervous reaction to the question. While it’s certainly not a confirmation, the actor is known for accidentally spoiling things, so it’s no surprise that fans are paying close attention to his behavior during interviews.

Dude TOMS BODY LANGUAGE ksksksks I cannot breathe. They should NOT let him do interviews pic.twitter.com/VUDcrK4D4f — lex ‎ (@starlordstarkk) June 19, 2019

“Dude TOMS BODY LANGUAGE ksksksks I cannot breathe. They should NOT let him do interviews,” @starlordstarkk wrote. “LOOK AT HIM PLAYING WITH HIS HANDS. They are clammy, he is nervous, he looks at his friends for support. My poor baby get him out!!!,” they added.

“He is like ‘don’t say anything don’t say anything,’” @sadboistony replied.

“*sees video* Me: google, what have Toby and Andrew Garfield currently been doing?,” @JustTrey3 wrote.

Do you think Holland’s body language could mean a Maguire/Garfield cameo? Tell us in the comments!

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in select theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.