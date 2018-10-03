‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Mysterio Costume Looks a Lot Like Thor Concept Art

Spider-Man: Far From Home has fans buzzing again, thanks to some newly-revealed set video of Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio doing battle with Spider-Man. That video footage of Gyllenhaal in costume as Mysterio (sans his iconic helmet) has fans seeing connections to Marvel Studios’ first designs for Thor.

Fan art maestro BossLogic has created some Spider-Man: Far From Home concept art of Mysterio to put up against the early Thor concept art renderings. Take a look for yourself and see if you see the resemblance:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The colors look more like this to me. Hope you dont mind my edit of your manip pic.twitter.com/UuAPN77VD4 — Playtime Is Over (@SpideParker) October 1, 2018



There is a legitimate question here (as you can see above) as to what the exact coloring of Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio costume will be. Like that infamous “gold/white vs. blue/black” dress, some fans are already seeing more red than purple in these set videos – while other fans see the traditional purple coloring form the comics. Another small discrepancy is what the helmet portion of the costume will look like. We haven’t yet seen any glimpses of the helmet – either in official promos, concept art, or behind the scenes videos or photos. So, while things do look good so far, the real judgement will have to wait until the full-fledged costume makes an appearance.

What we see in this latest video certainly seems like it the scene being filmed could be from the climatic act of Spider-Man: Far From Home. There are certainly enough pyrotechnics on hand for it to be a “boss battle” sequence. The setting is an old carnival of sorts, and those black Audi’s that pull up look like classic Marvel Cinematic Universe law enforcement – presumably S.H.I.E.L.D. With Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill both being featured in Far From Home, it’s understandable that they might bookend Spidey’s conflict with Mysterio – possibly while recruiting the Wall-Crawler into their ranks, which happened in both the Ultimate Spider-Man comic book and cartoon series. After “The Snap” and the original Avengers correcting that dire event in Avengers 4, the world will probably need more heroes working under government contract – and it could be time for Spidey to move up in the world.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.