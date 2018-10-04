‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Set Photo Reveals Possible Mystery Villain

A new photo from the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home reveals a mysterious figure who could be a new threat to Marvel’s web-slinger.

The photo shows Ned Leeds sitting across from a second character who appears to be a girl of about Ned’s age. They’re sitting at what looks to be a carnival, fair, or amusement park. What looks like date night is seemingly interrupted by a third figure, but it is unclear who this character is.

Some fans on Reddit are wondering if this is Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio. Other say it can’t be. Even if it is Gyllenhaal, some fans are convinced he’s playing a different Spider-Man villain altogether.

Filming on Spider-Man: Far From Home began in the United Kingdom in July. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously confirmed that Spidey would be doing some traveling in the film.

“We start filming early July,” Feige said in a recent interview. “We film in London. We shot the first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Feige also stated that Spider-Man’s globetrotting isn’t the only reason the title was chosen.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts returns to direct the sequel. Tom Holland will reprise his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson have also been confirmed as returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles as SHIELD agents Maria Hill and Nick Fury, respectively.

Gyllenhaal was reportedly cast to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the illusionist villain Quentin Beck, also known as Mysterio, a classic Spider-Man foe from the Marvel Comics Universe. Marvel hasn’t yet confirmed this casting.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5th, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.