Ned Gives Bad Advice in New Spider-Man: Far From Home Spot

A new TV spot for Spider-Man: Far From Home has been released online. In it, Peter Parker runs a few ideas by Ned Leeds for the class trip to Europe. The first is do something which is not their summer trip’s itinerary, the second is tell MJ how he feels, and the third is to “do something fun.” Ned Leeds, however, suggests not doing any of those things. Why? Because they are “going to be bachelors” and he claims that Europeans love Americans. See the exchange for yourself in the TV spot video above!

In flying out to London to get a look at the production of Spider-Man: Far From Home, ComicBook.com also made a pit stop in Venice. This Venice, however, was just a small piece of the real thing, built just a few hundred yards away from the set of Wonder Woman 84 (cast and crew make jokes about walking past both Spider-Man star Tom Holland and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot on a regular basis). The canal-side buildings are lined with blue screens at the peaks and as the crew waits for clouds to pass by for proper lighting, a bridge is about to get blown away. It looks like the team only has one shot at this stunt, prompting extra patience for just the right lighting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I wanted to really raise the action stakes from the last movie,” Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts explains. “With the Vulture it’s a one-on-one fight,” he added, referencing his first outing with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: Homecoming. “A mechanized villain. But with Spider-Man, you have the ability to do so much more. We’ve seen him fight much larger villains and have spectacular set pieces…I’ve always loved Hydro-Man and Molten Man and his ability to have a giant, elemental kind of creature for Spider-Man to fight against. Anything that makes things more difficult for him and opens up visual opportunities for me, I’ll run at bat.”

Check out the set of Far From Home‘s “Venice” location in the behind-the-scenes photo below!

Spider-Man: Far From Home brings Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Battalon, Tony Revolori, and other cast members back while also adding Jake Gyllenhaal and Samuel L. Jackson. While Jackson has long been a key player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nicky Fury, Gyllenhaal is making his debut as the Marvel Comics character of Mysterio. Watts returns to direct the film, following up on his efforts with Spider-Man: Homecoming.

What questions do you have about Spider-Man: Far From Home? Share them in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram or Twitter!

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2.