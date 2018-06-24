Marvel Fans React to Tom Holland Revealing ‘Spider-Man’ Sequel Title

Earlier this weekend, Tom Holland revealed a major Marvel Cinematic Universe secret — and it looks like fans are having quite the reaction.

In an Instagram video from Saturday, Holland “accidentally” showed the title for the next Spider-Man solo film, which will be titled Spider-Man: Far From Home. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it’s unclear exactly what that title could mean, especially considering the mystery surrounding Spider-Man’s role in Avengers 4, the Internet was still pretty intrigued by this title reveal. Some fans have wondered whether or not Holland’s leak was planned, while others have joked about what a hypothetical third Spider-Man film could be called. Here are just a few of those responses.

@Arminies

@tommyboiholland

@DigitalSneeze

Spider-Man 3 aka



Spider-Man Home Improvement

Spider-Man Home on the Range

Spider-Man Home Terms

Spider-Man Home Buyer

Spider-Man Home Button



The possibilities are endless #SpiderMan#SpidermanFarFromHome — ArminiesAshillStory ?? (@Arminies) June 24, 2018

@farfromhoIIand

me when tom spoiled the sequel name for Spider-Man 2#SpidermanFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/yJYuXeRTtK — saro (@namsooutsold) June 24, 2018

@ashley_laufeysn

at least it’s not spider-man: prom or spider-man: field trip. let’s celebrate that! #SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/Ez1T3tk1mc — alex (@farfromhoIIand) June 24, 2018

@Grey_WolfPT

#Breaking



In a bold decision by Marvel, #SpidermanFarFromHome will be set in 1995 and will feature fan-favourite villain, “Yellow Dog”. pic.twitter.com/GEHCGSr0xE — Andrew Fox-McKay (@DigitalSneeze) June 24, 2018

@namsooutsold

Spiderman 3 will be ……



Spiderman: Sweet Home Alabama



Parker retires and hands the mask to Miles#Spidermanfarfromhome #SpiderMan #Marvel — Cameron Lucas (@Grey_WolfPT) June 24, 2018

@Shime1912