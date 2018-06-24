Marvel

Marvel Fans React to Tom Holland Revealing ‘Spider-Man’ Sequel Title

Earlier this weekend, Tom Holland revealed a major Marvel Cinematic Universe secret — and it […]

Earlier this weekend, Tom Holland revealed a major Marvel Cinematic Universe secret — and it looks like fans are having quite the reaction.

In an Instagram video from Saturday, Holland “accidentally” showed the title for the next Spider-Man solo film, which will be titled Spider-Man: Far From Home. You can check it out below.

Sorry for no announcements, but I love you guys ♥️

A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on

While it’s unclear exactly what that title could mean, especially considering the mystery surrounding Spider-Man’s role in Avengers 4, the Internet was still pretty intrigued by this title reveal. Some fans have wondered whether or not Holland’s leak was planned, while others have joked about what a hypothetical third Spider-Man film could be called. Here are just a few of those responses.

