Marvel Fans React to Tom Holland Revealing ‘Spider-Man’ Sequel Title

Earlier this weekend, Tom Holland revealed a major Marvel Cinematic Universe secret — and it looks like fans are having quite the reaction.
In an Instagram video from Saturday, Holland “accidentally” showed the title for the next Spider-Man solo film, which will be titled Spider-Man: Far From Home. You can check it out below.
While it’s unclear exactly what that title could mean, especially considering the mystery surrounding Spider-Man’s role in Avengers 4, the Internet was still pretty intrigued by this title reveal. Some fans have wondered whether or not Holland’s leak was planned, while others have joked about what a hypothetical third Spider-Man film could be called. Here are just a few of those responses.
@Arminies
we really shouldn’t be surprised by this #SpidermanFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/4MJMADO8gO— αѕнℓeу ☼ (@ashley_laufeysn) June 24, 2018
@tommyboiholland
Yep… He did it again… #Spidermanfarfromhome #ACEComicCon pic.twitter.com/Nfb3elx1pT— Infinity ? (@Shime1912) June 24, 2018
@DigitalSneeze
Spider-Man 3 aka— ArminiesAshillStory ?? (@Arminies) June 24, 2018
Spider-Man Home Improvement
Spider-Man Home on the Range
Spider-Man Home Terms
Spider-Man Home Buyer
Spider-Man Home Button
The possibilities are endless #SpiderMan#SpidermanFarFromHome
@farfromhoIIand
me when tom spoiled the sequel name for Spider-Man 2#SpidermanFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/yJYuXeRTtK— saro (@namsooutsold) June 24, 2018
@ashley_laufeysn
at least it’s not spider-man: prom or spider-man: field trip. let’s celebrate that! #SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/Ez1T3tk1mc— alex (@farfromhoIIand) June 24, 2018
@Grey_WolfPT
#Breaking— Andrew Fox-McKay (@DigitalSneeze) June 24, 2018
In a bold decision by Marvel, #SpidermanFarFromHome will be set in 1995 and will feature fan-favourite villain, “Yellow Dog”. pic.twitter.com/GEHCGSr0xE
@namsooutsold
Spiderman 3 will be ……— Cameron Lucas (@Grey_WolfPT) June 24, 2018
Spiderman: Sweet Home Alabama
Parker retires and hands the mask to Miles#Spidermanfarfromhome #SpiderMan #Marvel
@Shime1912
Y’ALL DO REALIZE THAT MARVEL IS USING TOM TO “SPOIL” STUFF AT THIS POINT? they probably asked him to show the name of Spiderman 2 on purpose, just like with the Infinity War poster. they’re using him for marketing and IT’S DEFINITELY WORKING.#TomHolland #Spidermanfarfromhome— suvi | met tom 5/26 (@tommyboiholland) June 24, 2018