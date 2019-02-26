‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Home Release Contains Extended, “Alternate Universe” Cut of the Film

Couldn’t get enough of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse when it was in theaters? Well the home release of the film not only gives you the chance to watch it over on repeat, but it also contains even more of the movie than we saw on the big screen.

While most Blu-rays and digital home releases offer fans a couple of deleted scenes or alternate takes, Spider-Verse takes things to a new level. Instead of a section of bonus scenes, Sony has released an entire second movie as a bonus feature. The featurette is called “Alternate Universe Mode” and it’s almost two and a half hours long.

This “Alternate Universe Mode” is a recut version of the final film, but with a ton of extras and differences. Some of the alternate storylines that were cut (like EVERYTHING including Ganke) are added to this edition in place of the final sequences that were ultimately chosen. It also adds in several deleted scenes, allowing fans to have some context rather than just a standalone sequence with no explanation.

Now, since Spider-Verse is an animated movie, and a very uniquely animated one at that, most of these alternate and extra scenes aren’t finished. Instead of the colorful, eye-popping animation of the final film, these scenes are still in their storyboard mode, which means they’re just moving drawings with the sound added in. Still, despite the dip in quality during these scenes, it’s still awesome to see what the movie could’ve looked like had they been kept.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now available on Digital HD and it arrives on Blu-ray on Tuesday, March 19th.

