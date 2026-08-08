Charlie Cox Responds to Secret Wars Casting, But Should We Believe Him?

Marvel Cinematic Universe casting rumors are running wild lately, especially for the X-Men movies. However, with Avengers: Secret Wars coming next year and that movie rebooting the MCU, there are countless rumors about it too, from the arrival of names like Tobey Maguire appearing as Spider-Man to the debut of the new Black Panther and Ghost Rider. Other big rumors circulate around the MCU’s street-level heroes, including the question of whether Charlie Cox will appear in the big MCU event movie. Cox was the first of the former Netflix heroes to appear in an MCU movie in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Jon Bernthal followed as Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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When it comes to Cox reprising his role as Daredevil in Avengers: Secret Wars in Battleworld, the actor has reportedly said it isn’t going to happen. Cosmic Marvel revealed that Cox attended MCM Comic Con and said that he is not appearing as Daredevil in Secret Wars.

Charlie Cox says he will not return as Daredevil in ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’



(via MCM Comic Con) pic.twitter.com/FZBflThtu5 — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) August 8, 2026

Will Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Be in Avengers: Secret Wars?

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MCM Comic Con is going on at NEC Birmingham this weekend, and according to Cosmic Marvel, Cox said there that he won’t be back as Daredevil in Avengers: Secret Wars. Cox took part in a Spotlight panel with his Daredevil co-star Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) at the event. This was likely the event where he made the announcement, as that panel took place earlier today. However, with Cox saying he is not returning as Daredevil, does that mean we can believe him?

This isn’t the first time that Cox has denied appearing in a movie, as he also said he was not going to be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and that was an honest declaration. While Bernthal was in Brand New Day as Punisher and Rosario Dawson admitted that she filmed scenes (which were then cut), Cox was not in the movie, proving he was telling the truth. When it comes to Secret Wars, there are going to be a lot of moving pieces. If the movie is anything like the comics it is based on, there will be a lot of characters, and some of them in unexpected places.

The rumors are that there will be a Spider-Man in either Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars, and it will be Tobey Maguire. There are also some people who suggest that Daredevil could show up, and it wouldn’t have to be Charlie Cox. One fan even responded to the Cox reveal with the idea that Ben Affleck could return. Jennifer Garner already showed up as Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine. When it comes to Secret Wars, anything could happen, which is why fans shouldn’t treat any actor’s denial as a guarantee. This movie is going to be huge, and as Marvel showed with Brand New Day and the Jean Grey reveal, anything could happen.

The MCU is just now starting to reveal things that are happening in the future after holding a lot back recently. Ryan Gosling’s casting as Ghost Rider and David Johnson replacing Chadwick Boseman in the role of Black Panther, albeit as T’Challa’s son, came at San Diego Comic-Con. Next weekend at D23, Marvel is expected to announce some of the mutants for the X-Men universe, but that remains unconfirmed. Don’t expect any news about Avengers: Secret Wars anytime soon.