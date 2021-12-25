Spider-Man: No Way Home Has Broken Another Sony Box Office Record

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is headed towards a $100 million second weekend at the box office despite concerns about the COVID-19 omicron variant’s spread over the holiday weekend. Spider-Man: No Way Home earned $19.65 million on its second Friday at the box office from 4,336 locations. That brings its domestic box office total up to $405 million, surpassing Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle‘s $404 million total to become Sony’s highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office. Projections suggest the film will earn $92-100 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic box office total to $478 million by Monday.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has generation massive excitement fan buzz, and critics have reviewed the film positively. ComicBook.com‘s Spencer Perry awarded the film a 4-out-of-5 five score in his review. He writes:

“Spider-Man: No Way Home marks a clear line in the sand for this character, a delineation point of where things might go. Throughout the movie, the implication is that this huge story must be told so that things can go back to being smaller, friendly-neighborhood sized, but can they? Will Marvel and Sony allow a follow-up to this movie to actually be contained? The economics of modern Hollywood would certainly lead you to believe the answer is ‘No,’ but Marvel and Sony leave things in an interesting place and clearly have a Peter Parker suited to handle more. If it is the end, though, it has the best final shot of any of the Marvel Studios Spider-Man movies.”

Jon Watts directs Spider-Man: No Way Home, closing out his trilogy of MCU Spider-Man movies. Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker, with Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Returning villains include Jamie Foxx as Electro, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Week Two

Weekend: $149.4 million

$149.4 million Total: $478.1 million



Jon Watts directed Spider-Man: No Way Home from a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, and Marisa Tomei.

2. Sing 2

Opening Weekend

Total: $40 million

Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch — he has to find and persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster’s dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.

Garth Jennings wrote and directed Sing 2, with Christophe Lourdelet co-directing. The film’s voice cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Jennings, Peter Serafinowicz, Jennifer Saunders, Nick Offerman, Bobby Cannavale, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Chelsea Peretti, Letitia Wright, Eric André, Adam Buxton, and Bono.

3. The Matrix Resurrections

Opening Weekend

Total: $24 million

To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, Mr. Anderson, aka Neo, will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. If he’s learned anything, it’s that choice, while an illusion, is still the only way out of — or into — the Matrix. Neo already knows what he has to do, but what he doesn’t yet know is that the Matrix is stronger, more secure and far more dangerous than ever before.

Lana Wachowski directed and co-wrote The Matrix Resurrections. The filmstars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Lambert Wilson, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Christina Ricci.

4. The King’s Man

Opening Weekend

Total: $9.7 million

One man must race against time to stop history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they get together to plot a war that could wipe out millions of people and destroy humanity.

Matthew Vaughn directed The King’s Man from a screenplay he co-wrote with Karl Gajdusek. It’s a prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service, based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

5. West Side Story

Week Three

Weekend: $4.07 million

$4.07 million Total: $23.7 million



Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. Their burgeoning romance helps to fuel the fire between the warring Jets and Sharks — two rival gangs vying for control of the streets.

Steven Spielberg directs West Side Story from a screenplay written by Tony Kushner, based on the stage musical of the same name by West Side Story by Jerome Robbins, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Arthur Laurents (itself based on William Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet). The film stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, and Rita Moreno.

6. Encanto

Week Five

Weekend: $3.7 million

$3.7 million Total: $88.1 million

The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift — every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger.

Jared Bush and Byron Howard directed Encanto, and writer Charise Castro Smith co-directed. The film feature songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. It’s voice cast includes Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Mauro Castillo, Jessica Darrow, Angie Cepeda, Carolina Gaitán, Diane Guerrero, and Wilmer Valderrama.

7. Licorice Pizza

Week Five

Weekend: $2.71 million

$2.71 million Total: $4 million

Alana Kane and Gary Valentine grow up, run around and fall in love in California’s San Fernando Valley in the 1970s.

Paul Thomas Anderson wrote and directed Licorice Pizza. It stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, and Benny Safdie.

8. 83

Opening Weekend

Total: $2.63 million

On June 25, 1983, the Lord’s Cricket Ground witnessed 14 men beat the twice over World Champions West Indies, putting India back onto the cricket world stage.

Kabir Khan directed 83. It stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree.

9. Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Week Six

Weekend: $2.14 million

$2.14 million Total: $120.55 million

When a single mother and her two children move to a new town, they soon discover they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Jason Reitman directs Ghostbusters: Afterlife from a script he co-wrote with Gil Kenan. The film stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Sigourney Weaver.

10. Nightmare Alley

Week Two

Weekend: $1.17 million

$1.17 million Total: $5.2 million



In 1940s New York, down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle endears himself to a clairvoyant and her mentalist husband at a traveling carnival. Using newly acquired knowledge, Carlisle crafts a golden ticket to success by swindling the elite and wealthy. Hoping for a big score, he soon hatches a scheme to con a dangerous tycoon with help from a mysterious psychiatrist who might be his most formidable opponent yet.

Guillermo del Toro directs Nightmare Alley from a screenplay he co-wrote with Kim Morgan, based on William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel of the same name. It stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, and David Strathairn.