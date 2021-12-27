Spider-Man: No Way Home Christmas Box Office Numbers Officially Revised Up

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home had an even bigger Christmas holiday box office than previously reported. Spider-Man: No Way Home earned $19.65 million on Friday, $31.6 million on Saturday, and $33.27 million on Sunday from 4,336 locations for 84.525 million total over three days. That brings its domestic box office total up to $470.35 million through Sunday, despite the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus spreading. Spider-Man: No Way Home became the first $1-billion movie since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing domestic release ever, and the studio’s second-best worldwide behind Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has generated incredible excitement among fans. Critics have also been positive about the film. ComicBook.com‘s Spencer Perry awarded the film a 4-out-of-5 five score in his review. He writes:

“Spider-Man: No Way Home marks a clear line in the sand for this character, a delineation point of where things might go. Throughout the movie, the implication is that this huge story must be told so that things can go back to being smaller, friendly-neighborhood sized, but can they? Will Marvel and Sony allow a follow-up to this movie to actually be contained? The economics of modern Hollywood would certainly lead you to believe the answer is ‘No,’ but Marvel and Sony leave things in an interesting place and clearly have a Peter Parker suited to handle more. If it is the end, though, it has the best final shot of any of the Marvel Studios Spider-Man movies.”

Jon Watts directs Spider-Man: No Way Home, closing out his trilogy of MCU Spider-Man movies. Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker, with Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Returning villains include Jamie Foxx as Electro, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

