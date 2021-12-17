Marvel Fans Are Baffled Why Doctor Strange Has a Shovel in Spider-Man: No Way Home Figures

On Friday morning, following a few leaks earlier in the week, Marvel unveiled the first official look at some of the figures and toys based on the upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home. This offered fans their first glimpse at a couple of new suits that Peter Parker will don in the film, but it also raised a very important question about Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, who will be appearing in the film.

On of the Funko POP! figures revealed for No Way Home depicts Doctor Strange, which makes sense given that he's been confirmed to have a substantial role in the movie. However, Strange isn't wearing his traditional costume. He's got his cloak on, but he's wearing it over a jacket and snow boots. And, much to the confusion of many Marvel fans, he's holding a shovel.

It looks like Doctor Strange might be shoveling snow, but why would he do that when he is able to do most things through the use of magic? Someone who can produce beer out of thin air certainly doesn't need to manually shovel a sidewalk, right?

No one knows what is going on with Doctor Strange's shovel, but everyone is taking to Twitter to weigh in.