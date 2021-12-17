Marvel Fans Are Baffled Why Doctor Strange Has a Shovel in Spider-Man: No Way Home Figures
On Friday morning, following a few leaks earlier in the week, Marvel unveiled the first official look at some of the figures and toys based on the upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home. This offered fans their first glimpse at a couple of new suits that Peter Parker will don in the film, but it also raised a very important question about Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, who will be appearing in the film.
On of the Funko POP! figures revealed for No Way Home depicts Doctor Strange, which makes sense given that he's been confirmed to have a substantial role in the movie. However, Strange isn't wearing his traditional costume. He's got his cloak on, but he's wearing it over a jacket and snow boots. And, much to the confusion of many Marvel fans, he's holding a shovel.
It looks like Doctor Strange might be shoveling snow, but why would he do that when he is able to do most things through the use of magic? Someone who can produce beer out of thin air certainly doesn't need to manually shovel a sidewalk, right?
No one knows what is going on with Doctor Strange's shovel, but everyone is taking to Twitter to weigh in.
What He Gonna Do
prevnext
Doctor Strange with a shovel, what he gonna do pic.twitter.com/rsiZ4vPihQ— The Marvel Sheriff (@SheriffDontMiss) July 2, 2021
Why?
prevnext
So why does he have a shovel and it looks like Spider-Man is gonna become Doctor Strange Jr pic.twitter.com/0neof348SH— Phxntom 🌙 (@PhxntomNV) July 2, 2021
LMAO
prevnext
Doctor Strange is literally cleaning and fixing the sanctum because this leak that we saw yesterday... we saw him fixing a water tap ( I mean it looks like that) and today him with a shovel 😂lmao pic.twitter.com/TeBaF1P450— MD AFFAN AFSAR (@affan_afsar) July 2, 2021
Snow Shovel Skills
prevnext
Doctor Strange be like, “I protect your reality. AND yes, I do the cooking. Yes, I do the cleaning. And I’ll shovel the snow and fix your car, too, baby.” pic.twitter.com/Dzim7zAKSd— Quilloughby stan account (@SmilingBenedict) July 2, 2021
Never Gonna Shut Up
prevnext
never going to shut up about doctor strange no way home funko pops. why is stephen holding a shovel pic.twitter.com/Y6euoBG6Sm— stephen's shovel (@VATICANCAME0WS) July 2, 2021
Chaos
prevnext
doctor strange holding a shovel is the most chaotic and out of context thing. pic.twitter.com/WsQRSuKkR7— ✪↯ (@616soldat) July 2, 2021
Magic?
prevnext
*furiously flips through Marvel comics to see if Doctor Strange ever wielded a magic/mystical shovel* pic.twitter.com/AVgoBQSSZc— VampireBug (@vampirebuggie) July 2, 2021
Best Kind of Tease
prevnext
Doctor Strange trending in Italy because everybody is asking why he has a shovel in his hand + outfit. I love it, they are teasing us in the best way. pic.twitter.com/53wJyCmSBh— Violastars (@violastars) July 2, 2021
WHAT
prevnext
WHY DOES DOCTOR STRANGE HAVE A HAVE A SHOVEL ?1!1?1 WHAT IS HE GONNA DO WITH IT😭 pic.twitter.com/DUZEdoosHN— comities ! || LOKI SPOILERS (@comities_) July 2, 2021
Wintertime in the MCU
prev
y’all.. the doctor strange funko isn’t just holding a shovel, he’s also wearing a winter jacket and snow boots 🚶🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/qsp02ieoug— mir hates everything but halo (@isolatedstones) July 2, 2021