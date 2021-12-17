Marvel Reveals New Spider-Man: No Way Home Costumes, Figures, Vehicles, and More

Today Marvel started things off with a bang and gave us our first official look at the new Spider-Man costumes from Spider-Man: No Way Home. I say costumes because like Far From Home, there will be multiple looks for the web-slinger in the film, with one being a new take on the classic red and blue and the other being a more stealth-style suit featuring black and gold. The new costumes can be seen in all their glory in the form of new Funko Pops and new Marvel Legends figures starting on the next slide, but we also get looks at a few other elements and characters too.

The new red and blue suit continues the theme of Spider-Man's Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame suits, featuring red, blue, and gold. The gold symbol has been reworked as have some of the other gold accents in the suit, but the Pop gives us a look at an even bigger tweak.

Since Spider-Man will be hanging out with Doctor Strange, he is wielding some magic it seems at some point, as the Pop features magical effects coming from his chest logo and his hand, being yellow and blue effects respectively.

We also get a look at the black and gold suit, which is all black with gold webs, and it looks amazing. It especially looks good in Pop form, as the big white eyes really set off the other colors.

In addition to Spidey, we also get a look at J. Jonah Jameson's updated look, as well as MJ and Flash Thompson. Doctor Strange shows up too, sporting a more casual look with snow boots and a shovel. Last but not least we get a look at Spider-Man's Jet Web Cycle, which is actually pretty dang slick. Now, it's no Spider Buggy, and we don't know if it will actually appear in the movie or if it is just a toy, but fingers crossed.

You can check out all of the reveals starting on the next slide, and let us know what you think of the new suit in the comments