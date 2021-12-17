Spider-Man: No Way Home Integrated Suit Final Battle S.H. Figuarts Pre-Orders Are Live

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Bandai Tamashii Nations has opened up pre-orders for an Spider-Man Integrated Suit S.H.Figuarts action figure based on the final battle in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it is impressive. The figure stands at 5 3/4-inches tall, with a highly detailed sculpt and loads of accessories – including swappable heads and web effects. It also rounds out their collection of Spider-Man figures from the film (as portrayed by Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield), so fans can recreate the scene pictured above.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home Integrated Suit Final Battle Edition S.H.Figuarts action figure is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $99.99 with free US shipping using the code FALLFREE22. Previously released S.H. Figuarts Spider-Man figures in the collection can also be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth. From the official description:

"Spider-Man: No Way Home Integrated Suit Final Battle Edition S.H.Figuarts Action Figure as portrayed by Tom Holland! Featuring faithful sculpting, fine detail, and battle damage, it is the ultimate portrayal of this final form of the webslinger! Standing at about 5 3/4-inches tall and sculpted to capture the distinctive size and physique as compared to the other Spider-Mans, it's an uncannily realistic portrayal. And in a big bonus for fans, this version also includes two types of alternate sculpted faces plus items from the film, letting you re-enact the climactic scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home right on your desktop!" Accessories include:

6x Pairs of optional hands

2x Pairs optional heads

Optional eye parts

1x Eye changing tool

1x Unmasked part

1x Large web

1x Long web

2x Small web

A video promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version brings Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield together, as they discuss their experiences playing the web-slinger.

"I'm a big fan of Tom and those movies and Andrew. So, it was definitely intriguing. But, yes, I was also going, 'Well, what what are we going to do?' And that was a bit mysterious," Maguire previously remembered of the Spider-Man legacy. "I did appreciate what was shared. But, it was really about getting together with these people and revisiting what was part of my history and getting a chance to like come together."

He added, "There are personal things too, which are kind of resolutions or a way to revisit and… I'm not quite sure how to put it. It's just to get to get back into that and i don't want to say like close the chapter… But revisit and have certain resolutions and just join in this loving creative spirit."